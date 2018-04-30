Darryl Slater of NJ.com views Walford as a candidate to be omitted from the Jets' final 53-man roster this fall.

Plenty can happen between now and cut-downs, but Walford isn't guaranteed anything with the Jets despite the void at tight end created by the departure of Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Jordan Leggett (knee) and Chris Herndon (knee) are currently the co-favorites to to land the starting job.