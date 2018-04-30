Jets' Clive Walford: Not a roster lock?
Darryl Slater of NJ.com views Walford as a candidate to be omitted from the Jets' final 53-man roster this fall.
Plenty can happen between now and cut-downs, but Walford isn't guaranteed anything with the Jets despite the void at tight end created by the departure of Austin Seferian-Jenkins. Jordan Leggett (knee) and Chris Herndon (knee) are currently the co-favorites to to land the starting job.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...