Jets' Clive Walford: Set to compete for starting job
Walford could be in jeopardy of losing his job, Andy Vasquez of northjersey.com reports.
Walford has a slight edge over recent draftee Chris Herndon and Eric Tomlinson for the starting tight end spot in New York. Jordan Leggett could also rise in the ranks should he impress during training camp, but for the time being it looks like this could be a three-man race. Walford's experience could be a key factor during the evaluation process, but Herndon seems likely to put up a good fight, especially if the Jets place a large emphasis of their evaluation on receiving skills.
