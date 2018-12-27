Walford signed a contract with the Jets on Thursday,

Walford previously spent time with the Jets this offseason, when he led the team with seven receptions and 92 yards through all four preseason games. The fourth-year pro was waived by the Colts on Dec. 7 after having spent nine days with the team, and he now rejoins New York's squad as a depth piece behind Chris Herndon and Jordan Leggett.

