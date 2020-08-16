Davis signed with the Jets on Saturday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Davis last played with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL, but he never made a reception. He's a bit of a Swiss Army Knife dating back to his collegiate days at Stony Brook University where he caught six passes for 41 yards through his entire career because, in addition to tight end, he filled in at offensive tackle and defensive end. Davis is likely just a training camp placeholder while Ryan Griffin (ankle) and Daniel Brown (undisclosed) recover from injuries.