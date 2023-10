The Jets placed McGovern (knee) on their injured reserve list Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The transaction comes after McGovern sustained a dislocated knee cap during Sunday's game at the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. He'll have to miss the Jets' next four games, and in the meantime, Xavier Newman projects to take his place as the starting center, at least as long as Joe Tippmann (quadriceps) is also unavailable.