McGovern could miss practice time this week due to a knee injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, but he ended up missing only a single offensive snap. McGovern's participation at practice this week should provide a better idea of whether he'll be able to play Week 9. Josh Andrew is the likely replacement at center should he be unavailable.