McGovern (elbow) was a full participant during the Jets' practice session Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
McGovern played 100 percent of New York's offensive snaps Week 12 against the Dolphins, but he popped up on the injury report Wednesday. Having already returned to taking full repetitions in practice, McGovern is well situated to carry his active games streak into a Week 13 matchup against Las Vegas. He hasn't missed a contest since 2017, and even that absence spanned just one week.