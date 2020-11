McDermott signed a one-year contract extension with the Jets on Friday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

McDermott's deal with New York was set to expire in March, meaning this development keeps the UCLA product under contract with the Jets through 2021. The 28-year-old tackle has yet to start a game in his second campaign with Gang Green, but he's already fielded 30-plus offensive snaps in three different games this season.