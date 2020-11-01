site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Conor McDermott: Ready for Week 8
RotoWire Staff
Nov 1, 2020
McDermott (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
McDermott was considered questionable due to an illness but will be available for Sunday's contest. The 28-year-old should begin the game in a reserve role with the starting offensive line currently healthy.
