The Jets claimed Ballentine off waivers Wednesday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Ballentine was cut by the Giants on Tuesday, but he won't have to travel far to join his new team. The 2019 sixth-round pick has had a rough start to his career, as he's allowed 12.9 yards per target and a 73.0 completion percentage over his first two years in the league. Ballentine will need to clear COVID-19 protocols before he's cleared to play, but he'll likely only assume a depth role for the Jets defense this season.