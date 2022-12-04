Davis caught five of 10 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings.

Davis was the intended receiver on Mike White's first-quarter interception, which came after the ball was tipped up in the air. The veteran wide receiver also failed to come up with the ball on a 4th-and-2 target late in the first half, but he made amends in the fourth quarter, coming down with a contested catch and turning up the field for a 31-yard gain on 4th and 10. Garrett Wilson led the team in both targets (15) and receiving yards (162), but Davis finished second in both categories, and White has shown that he's capable of feeding multiple receivers effectively heading into a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.