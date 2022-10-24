Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Davis (knee) is day-to-day, and the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is "up in the air,' Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Davis suffered an MCL sprain during the Jets' Week 7 win over the Broncos and was sidelined for the entire second half. The sixth-year receiver was held without a catch on just one target during the contest after securing at least two receptions in each of the first six games of the season. Saleh said Monday that he expects Elijah Moore (personal) to return to action in Week 7, so if the Jets are without Davis against New England, expect the second-year wideout to see a decent sized role opposite of Garrett Wilson.