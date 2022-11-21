Coach Robert Saleh noted Monday that Davis (knee) is day-to-day and the hope is that the wideout will play this Sunday against the Bears, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis didn't practice at all last week before sitting out the Jets' loss to the Patriots this past Sunday, but if he's able to return to the field in the coming days, the wideout could return to the lineup this weekend for the first time since Week 7. If he does, however, who will QB the Jets in Week 12 remains to be seen, with Saleh currently noncommittal as to whether Zach Wilson will remain the team's starter versus Chicago.