Davis expects the Jets' passing game and his own production to take a big step forward in 2022, Jack Bell of the team's official site reports.

Davis had a team-high 349 receiving yards through six games in 2021, but injuries derailed his season from there. The veteran wide receiver had surgery to repair groin and core muscle injuries, and Davis has subsequently dropped a few pounds in an effort to improve his speed and health. Per Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Davis weighed in at 205 pounds for Jets training camp, down from his listed playing wight of 209 pounds. Davis also said that he's willing to shift into the slot when called upon, adding further flexibility to a Jets receiving corps that has used premium draft picks on Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson -- both of whom can play either inside or outside -- in the last two NFL drafts.