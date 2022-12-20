Davis (concussion) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Meanwhile, the two guys that replaced Davis on the perimeter the past couple weeks both missed practice -- Denzel Mims with a concussion and Jeff Smith with a knee injury. While he'll still need to clear concussion protocol officially, Davis is trending toward a return to the starting lineup Thursday night against Jacksonville. The Jets have already announced Zach Wilson as their starting QB for at least one more game while Mike White recovers from a rib injury.