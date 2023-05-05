Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Davis "will be on this team" in 2023, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Between a busy offseason for the Jets and Davis' non-guaranteed $10.5 million base salary, the 28-year-old wideout has been oft-mentioned as a potential cap casualty. The Jets traded WR Elijah Moore to Cleveland in late March, but only after signing Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, and they later added Randall Cobb to give QB Aaron Rodgers another one of his former receivers from Green Bay. Saleh pointed to Davis' blocking and "big boy catches" as reasons he'd stay with the Jets, but it still won't be much of a surprise if the front office has other ideas. Davis has played 22 of a possible 34 games since joining the Jets, catching 66 of 123 targets (53.7 percent) for 1,028 yards (15.6 YPR, 8.4 YPT) and six touchdowns. The rate numbers aren't bad considering the lousy QB play he's dealt with, but $10.5 million is a lot to pay for a receiver who isn't even guaranteed a full-time role.