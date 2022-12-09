Davis has been cleared to play Sunday against the Bills after returning to a full practice Friday.

Davis missed practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and then was full-go Friday which sets the stage for the wideout to suit up this weekend. In this past Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings, Davis logged an 81 percent snap share en route to catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards. Against Buffalo, Davis figures to continue to serve as a key cog in the Jets' passing offense alongside top wideout Garrett Wilson, a context that gives Davis -- who has recorded a 25/445/2 stat line on 47 targets in nine games to date -- a degree of Week 14 fantasy utility while working with QB Mike White.