Davis (knee) caught two of five targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-12 loss to Cincinnati.

Whether he was hampered by the ostensibly minor knee injury he suffered in practice Wednesday or simply kept in check by the Cincinnati secondary, Davis saw a dramatic drop in production after racking up at least 77 yards in each of the Jets' first two games. Davis was Zach Wilson's favorite target while healthy during Wilson's rookie season, so Wilson's expected return from a knee injury in Week 4 against Pittsburgh is unlikely to hamper the veteran receiver's fantasy value.