Coach Robert Saleh revealed Monday that Davis (head) is in concussion protocol, but the Jets are hopeful he'll be available Sunday against the Lions, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was injured early in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills when a defender kneed him in the head as Davis completed a 15-yard catch. He will need to pass the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to play against the Detroit.