With the Jets' healthy starters expected to play at least a quarter in Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Davis is in line to see action in the contest.

Davis was among the team's key players who didn't play in this past Monday's preseason game against the Falcons, but he's in line to log some snaps Sunday. Once the regular season starts, Davis will be a key cog in a Jets' WR corps that also includes Elijah Moore, 2022 first-rounder Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios.