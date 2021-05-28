Davis injured his shoulder during Thursday's practice, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The Jets believe it's only a minor shoulder strain, though they did send scans to Dr. James Andrews for further evaluation. Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract in March, coming off career highs for receiving yards (984) and touchdowns (five) in his fourth and final season with the Titans. The Jets believe their new wideout will recover with rest, hopefully making it back for the beginning of training camp to start building chemistry with rookie QB Zach Wilson.