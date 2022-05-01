Davis (groin) will be joined by rookie 10th overall pick Garrett Wilson in New York's receiving corps, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

The Jets selected Wilson 10th overall out of Ohio State. On paper, Wilson's skill set should mesh nicely with that of Davis, as Wilson's an undersized speedster who can stretch the field and allow Davis to use his 6-foot-3, 209-pound frame to establish position in single coverage on the other side of the field. As the veteran option in a young receiving corps that also includes Elijah Moore, Davis will likely be leaned on as a safety blanket for quarterback Zach Wilson, assuming Davis is recovered from the groin injury that ended his first season in New York.