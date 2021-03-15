The Jets and Davis agreed to terms on a three-year, $37.5 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
As the first day of the legal tampering period has gone on, the wide receiver market is starting to be plucked, with Davis the newest player to find a new home. He's coming off a career season almost across the board after putting up 65 catches (on 92 targets) for 984 yards and five touchdowns. With 39 catches of 20-plus yards over the last three campaigns, Davis is set to take over the role of depth threat in the Jets offense from Breshad Perriman, who currently is an unrestricted free agent.