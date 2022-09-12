Davis caught six of nine targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Ravens.

Davis led the Jets in receiving yards and was one of six players to draw at least seven targets from Joe Flacco, as an early deficit forced New York into a pass-heavy game script. Flacco's expected to remain under center in Week 2 against the Browns, but even when Zach Wilson (knee) comes back, Davis should remain a key cog in the Jets' passing game. Rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson finished second on the team with 52 receiving yards followed by Elijah Moore at 49, so New York's top three wide receivers were all moderately productive in the season opener.