Davis caught five of seven targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Davis' five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter pulled the Jets within three, and he led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver has two touchdowns through four games in 2022, and Davis will look to add to that touchdown total in Week 5 against a Dolphins defense that could be depleted at cornerback if Xavier Howard (groin) misses further time after exiting early for Miami in Week 4.