Davis (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis apparently has cleared concussion protocol after the Jets listed him as a full participant for walkthrough practices Tuesday and Wednesday. He didn't have a chance to actually practice with the Jets on a short week, but he should see plenty of snaps nonetheless with backup wideouts Denzel Mims (concussion) and Jeff Smith (knee) both ruled out.