Davis (knee) won't practice Wednesday.
Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, coach Robert Saleh indicated that Davis -- who last suited up in Week 7 -- has a chance to play Sunday against the Patriots, but at this stage the wideout isn't ready to practice. A return to work in any capacity Thursday would boost Davis' chances of returning to action in Week 11, but if he's out or limited this weekend, added snaps alongside Garrett Wilson would be available for Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios.