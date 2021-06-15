Davis (shoulder) is taking part in the early drills during Tuesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Davis ha injured his shoulder during OTAs in late May and hadn't been spotted since. It appears he's doing better at this point and is taking his place with the first-team offense. It remains to be seen if his participation level will be full, but the fact that he's on the field at all suggests his shoulder is getting closer to healthy and suggests he should be ready for the start of training camp next month.