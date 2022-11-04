Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis will miss a second straight game due to his MCL sprain. Saleh did express optimism that Davis will return after the Jets' bye, though, so the wideout could be back in action in time to face New England on Nov. 20. For Sunday's contest against Buffalo, though, Garrett Wilson is left as New York's clear top wideout while Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith will round out Zach Wilson's receiving corps.