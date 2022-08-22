Davis is among the Jets players in line to be held out of Monday's preseason game against the Falcons, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

The same applies to fellow wideout Elijah Moore, among other key starters, which sets the stage for the Jets coaching staff to have an opportunity to evaluate the team's depth options ahead of roster cut-downs. As Week 1 approaches, Davis is in line to handle a key role in the team's passing game alongside Moore, with 2022 first-rounder Garrett Wilson and slot option Braxton Berrios also in the mix on that front.