Davis caught two of four targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Browns.

Davis was quiet for most of the game before behind the defense for a 66-yard touchdown with 1:22 to play. That touchdown pulled the Jets within six points, and New York proceeded to score the winning touchdown exactly one minute later after recovering an onside kick. With Davis, Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson -- who topped 100 yards with two touchdowns against Cleveland -- New York has quietly compiled a talented group of wide receivers. They'll continue to catch passes from Joe Flacco in Week 3 against the Bengals before possibly getting Zach Wilson (knee) back under center the following week.