Davis caught three of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

The Jets' entire offense struggled, and despite his weak numbers Davis wound up leading the entire WR group in yards, although tight end Tyler Conklin was the team's leading receiver overall. Davis has topped 50 yards just once in his last five games, and the team's unsettled quarterback situation will limit his upside in Week 18 against the Dolphins.