Coach Robert Saleh said Friday Davis' (hip) outlook for Sunday's game against the Bengals is "not looking good," Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Davis was added to the injury report with the hip issue Thursday, and it may prevent him from taking the field this week. The Jets are already without QB Zach Wilson (knee), and it appears the offense will be even more short-handed versus the Bengals. Denzel Mims is expected to have an increased role if Davis is ruled out.