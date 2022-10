Davis caught two of four targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 40-17 home win over Miami.

Davis led all Jets wide receivers in yards for the second time in as many weeks with Zach Wilson under center, but the team didn't need much from the position in this one, as New York scored five rushing touchdowns and got 100 receiving yards from running back Breece Hall. Heading into the Jets' Week 6 trip to Green Bay, Davis has 17 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets.