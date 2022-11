Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's contest against New England, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Davis last played Week 7, but Saleh said he's confident the wideout will be back on the field versus the Bears in Week 12, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. For at least one more contest, however, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims and Braxton Berrios will get a chance to see increased opportunities behind Garrett Wilson.