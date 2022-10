Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that Davis (knee) will not suit up Sunday versus the Patriots, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Davis will miss at least one game due to his MCL sprain, making his next possible return date Week 9 versus the Bills. That could allow for more opportunities to go the way of Elijah Moore against the New England, with the second-year pro set to retake the field after a one-game absence for personal reasons.