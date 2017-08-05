White (back) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Dennis Waszak Jr. of The News Tribune reports.

White injured his back on the first day of training camp and hasn't practiced since. Unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Jets, he'll likely stay on IR through the end of the 2017 season.

