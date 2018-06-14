Upshaw has signed a contract with the Jets.

Upshaw spent the early years of his career playing outside linebacker in Baltimore's 3-4 scheme, but he has spent the past couple of seasons with a hand in the dirt at either defensive end or defensive tackle for the Falcons. Now at 272 pounds, he will return to a 3-4 scheme in New York, though it wouldn't be surprising if they envision him staying at a defensive end spot. Either way, the 2012 second-round pick's versatility should be an asset that gives him a shot to play on Sundays this fall.

More News
Our Latest Stories