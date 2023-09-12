Reed made 11 tackles (10 solo) in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Josh Allen was loath to challenge Sauce Gardner on the other side, and the Bills frequently moved top receiver Stefon Diggs to Reed's side of the field. Reed often chose to play off Diggs and come up to make tackles after short catches, but he was more aggressive in overtime, helping force an incomplete pass to Diggs on third down before the Jets won it on the next play with a punt return touchdown. With Gardner making a name for himself as a shutdown cornerback, Reed should continue to get plenty of attention from opposing quarterbacks, which could allow him to challenge last year's career high totals of 80 tackles and 12 passes defensed.