Reed finished the 2023 season with 76 tackles (62 solo) and one interception among his nine passes defensed in 15 games.

Sauce Gardner, Reed and nickel cornerback Michael Carter formed the league's stingiest cornerback trio. Reed is the senior member of that group at age 27, and he has been remarkably consistent, posting between 76 and 80 tackles and between nine and 12 passes defensed in each of his last three seasons. All three cornerbacks are projected to be back in 2024, with Reed entering the final year of his contract with the Jets.