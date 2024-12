Reed finished with six tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 32-26 loss to the Dolphins.

The starting cornerback also played on all 66 defensive snaps. Reed has played on more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps in 10 of the 11 games he's suited up for this season. On the year, he has 50 tackles (40 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and 10 pass breakups.