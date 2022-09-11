site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' D.J. Reed: Ready to go
Reed (knee) is active Sunday against the Ravens.
Reed got a full practice in Friday, after being limited earlier in the week. The 25-year old is expected to start opposite Sauce Gardner at cornerback.
