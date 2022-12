Reed had nine tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.

As usual, Reed and Sauce Gardner took away the deep throws, so the Jaguars took what the defense gave them, providing Reed with plenty of opportunities to come up and make tackles on runs or short passes. The nine tackles marked a new single-game high for Reed as a Jet, and he's up to 12 passes defensed this season.