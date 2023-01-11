Reed totaled career highs in tackles (80), solo tackles (63) and passes defensed (12), while adding one interception and playing all 17 games in 2022.

Reed was excellent in his first season with the Jets, forming half of the league's best cornerback duo alongside rookie Pro Bowler Sauce Garnder. Unfortunately for the Jets, the team's struggles on offense wasted a phenomenal season from the secondary as New York fell short of the playoffs at 7-10. Reed has two more years on the contract he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.