Reed totaled eight tackles (seven solo) and three passes defensed in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.

Reed and Sauce Gardner continued their excellent play in the Jets' secondary, racking up a combined 18 tackles (16 solo) to go with three passes defensed apiece. The eight tackles marked a new season high for Reed, who has been a key contributor for the Jets after signing a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency.