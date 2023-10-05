Reed was a non-participant at the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a concussion, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Reed played every defensive snap during the Jets' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, so his appearance on the injury report Wednesday with a concussion comes as a surprise. Whether he suffered the injury at practice or against Kansas City, the cornerback now appears unlikely to be available Sunday versus the Broncos. If Reed can't go in Week 5, Michael Carter could be asked to step into a starting role in the secondary.