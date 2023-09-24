Cook rushed eight times for 18 yards and caught all three of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Cook got four fewer carries than Breece Hall, who also mustered a meager 18 rushing yards. New York's top two running backs should continue to split carries in Week 4 against the Chiefs, but the Jets' entire offense is in disarray with quarterback Zach Wilson struggling and the offensive line underperforming in both run blocking and pass protection. Cook has just 58 rushing yards on 25 carries (2.3 YPC) through three games with the Jets.