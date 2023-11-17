Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that the team plans to give Cook a larger role moving forward, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. "I feel like his legs are alive," Saleh said of Cook. "Getting him a role is a priority."

Cook rushed four times for 26 yards in New York's Week 10 loss to the Raiders, marking his most efficient outing as a Jet in terms of yards per carry. New York subsequently waived fellow running back Michael Carter on Tuesday, thus clearing a path for a few extra touches per game for Cook behind Breece Hall. Cook started the season in a near-even split with Hall but had been splitting limited playing time with Carter behind Hall in recent weeks. The veteran running back's season high in touches was 16 in Week 1 against the Bills, whom the Jets will face again Sunday.