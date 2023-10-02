Cook rushed five times for 16 yards while catching his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Kansas City.

Cook continues to split backfield duties with Breece Hall (6-56-0) despite the latter's superior play through nearly a quarter of the season. That likely has more to do with the team limiting Hall's reps after he tore his ACL last year. Cook is averaging an abysmal 2.5 yards per attempt with the Jets after never recording a mark below 4.4 YPC in any of his previous six seasons with Minnesota. The 28-year-old will have to get things going in short order or run the risk of losing playing time or his roster spot as the Jets continue to look for answers on the offensive side of the ball ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Denver.