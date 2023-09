Cook carried the ball four times for seven yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Neither Cook nor Breece Hall could get anything going early against a dominant Dallas defense, and the Jets had to mostly abandon their running game late in the face of a huge deficit. Cook has just 71 scrimmage yards through his first two games with New York, and the team's backfield timeshare will limit his fantasy appeal in Week 3 against the Patriots.